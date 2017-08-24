Donald Trump Ecstasy Pills Seized by German Authorities

German police have seized nearly 5,000 ecstasy tablets shaped like the head of U.S. President Donald Trump. The haul is reportedly worth tens of thousands of euros and was destined to be sold via the internet before it was confiscated by the authorities.

PIXABAY/AREK SOCHA Ecstasy tablets resembling Donald Trump were found in Germany

The tablets were found inside a car in the city of Osnabruck, which is part of the northwest German state of Saxony, the police said in a statement. The car was reportedly owned by an Austrian father and son, both of whom have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The carrot-colored tablets were reportedly purchased for 11,000 euros (about $12,900) and have a street value of 36,000 euros (about $42,400). A large pile of cash was also found inside the vehicle believed to be proceeds from the drug's sale.

The tablets resemble the head of Trump along with his signature hair and pouting lips. The name "Trump" under what appears to be five stars is stamped on the reverse side of the tablet.

It is believed that 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were planning to sell the tablets online under the slogan: "Trump makes partying great again".

Ecstasy is a recreational or "party" drug often used by club goers to induce a trance-like state. The most common methods of taking the drug are through ingestion, smoking or snorting. Effects usually begin after 30–45 minutes and last between three to six hours.

The drug is known to cause nausea, panic, paranoia and agitation among users. Moreover, it is known to cause fatalities due to increased body temperature and dehydration.

Experts have warned that the strength of the drugs has gotten stronger. This has led to more people being hospitalized for mental and behavioral issues.

The father and son who owned the pills are currently in custody and are set to appear in court.