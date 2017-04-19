Donald Trump Golf Trips 2017: Eric Trump Defends Father, Says Frequent Golf Trips Make Him a Better President

U.S. presidential son Eric Trump accused the media of being "mean" to his father after Donald Trump drew flak for his frequent golf trips amid the commotions besetting America. Critics also say the president has been spending too much taxpayer money on these tournaments. According to Eric, his father's frequent golf trips actually make him a better president.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017.

In an interview with Irish Independent at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, Eric said if there is one lesson he has learned from his father's election, that would be how dishonest and disconnected the media are from the American population. He said his father's critics are those sensational bloggers out there who get a couple of clicks and wait until they can write something negative about his father.

According to Eric, real estate is the most cutthroat industry in the world but it is nothing compared to politics. For the record, the Trump family owns the Trump Organization, which is the world's only global luxury real estate super-brand. Before he became president, Trump was heavily involved in his family's real estate business.

Eric went on to argue that Donald's golf trips are a very effective tool of the presidency.

"You can sit with somebody in a golf cart where there might be cultural differences and language barriers and have a good time and build a friendship in a way that you could never do sitting across an office table from someone," he explained in defense of his father, who has reportedly played 16 rounds since his inauguration as president.

Pointing to Donald's recent trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort, Eric described the place as an amazing estate that has been instrumental for his father to get to know new people. Since his inauguration, Donald has hosted several leaders around the world in his Mar-a-Lago resort, including Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and China's president, Xi Jinping.