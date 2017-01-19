Donald Trump Inauguration 2017 Metro News, Updates: Washington, DC Massive Road Closures and Public Transport Options

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Now that President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is right around the corner, attendees are better off knowing what roads and sites around Washington, D.C. will be closed as well as what to expect when traveling around the area. Aside from Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence's inauguration, there are going to be free public concerts that will cause road closures as well. So, inauguration and concertgoers are advised to plan their travel and read on for available public transport.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria There will be road closures all over Washington, D.C. in time for Donald Trump's inauguration.

According to DCist, starting 4 a.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 19, vehicles cannot enter the following roads: Constitution Avenue (23rd Street to 15th Street), Virginia Avenue (northwest) to Independence Avenue (southwest), Henry Bacon Drive NW, Lincoln Memorial Circle, 22nd Street NW, 21st Street NW, and 20th Street NW (C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW).

More roads will be closed to traffic such as: 19th Street NW (Virginia Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW), 18th Street NW (Virginia Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW), Virginia Ave NW (18th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW), 17th Street NW (New York Ave NW to Independence Avenue SW), Independence Avenue SW (23rd Street NW to 17th Street NW), and Daniel French Drive SW.

Attendees with vehicles must also avoid Ohio Drive SW (Independence Avenue SW to Inlet Bridge), West Basin Drive SW (Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW), Rock Creek Parkway (Virginia Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW), Parkway Drive, Arlington Memorial Bridge, and Theodore Roosevelt Bridge.

As for the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, it will be fully closed on Thursday, Jan. 19, and starting 10 a.m. EST, all traffic will be rerouted onto the Northbound Potomac River Freeway.

Sites such as the Lincoln Memorial, D.C. War Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, and World War II Memorial will also be closed starting Jan. 19.

People who want to attend the public concerts are highly advised to take public transport as some will remain operational during the road closure window period. Metrorail stations Foggy Bottom/GWU, Farragut West, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle, Farragut North, and McPherson Square will be open the entire day.

Other reports mentioned that the Metrorail will remain open from 4 a.m. EST until midnight of Jan. 20. And on Inauguration Day, road closures and travel restrictions will be fully implemented throughout downtown areas starting 3 a.m. EST. Attendees with tickets can enter through Henry Beacon Drive.

Visit previous reports for other details on Trump's inauguration. Trump and Pence are expected to take their oath around 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 20.