Donald Trump Latest News 2017: President Wants to Build Solar Wall at the US-Mexico Border; Who Will Pay for It?

The 45th President of the United States, Donald John Trump, wants to put an impenetrable southern border wall between the US and Mexico — a plan that raises questions about how everything will be paid for.

Reuters/Joshua RobertsU.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., on April 18, 2017.

"I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I'll build them very inexpensively — I will build a great, great wall on our southern border," President Trump said last year on his campaign trail. "And I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," he added.

The border is about 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers) long and traverses a wide range of terrain. It would cost more than $20 billion and will take almost four years to build, according to an estimation by Department of Homeland Security.

Due to this, many are wondering about who is going to foot the bill. Hence, President Trump said the southern border wall could contain solar panels to help pay for the construction and also add to its aesthetic appeal.

"We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall so it creates energy and pays for itself," CNBC quoted President Trump as saying during a rally Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money. And that's good, right?" the President added.

The 57th and current President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, declined to comment when asked about Trump's vow that the country would pay less for the southern border wall under his plan. Mexico has long said they will not pay for the wall.

In a televised address, as cited by BBC, President Peña Nieto reiterated that Mexico does not believe in walls. He laments and condemns the decision of the U.S. to proceed with the construction of a wall that, for years, has divided everyone instead of uniting them.