Donald Trump Lawyers Say President Is Not Under Investigation Despite Tweet

President Donald Trump is not under investigation, according to his legal team. This is after he tweeted the FBI is investigating him regarding the dismissal of James Comey, calling it a "witch hunt."

(Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 31, 2017.

In an interview with CNN, Jay Sekulow, a lawyer speaking for the president, clarified that the tweet was not a confirmation of the investigation. Rather, it was a response to an earlier report by the Washington Post.

The said report stated that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is now investigating whether the president attempted to obstruct justice. The move was a major turning point in the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the elections.

Aside from looking for any evidence of coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, the team is also investigating other possible illegal activities. This includes possible financial crimes carried out by his associates with or without his knowledge.

Former FBI director Comey reportedly gave Donald Trump private assurance that he was not under investigation. Officials now say that has changed with Comey's firing.

In his defense of the president, Sekulow said that the limitations of Twitter are to blame for the misinformation. With a certain limit to how many characters can be published in the platform, the president was supposedly unable to include in the tweet that it was a response to the article from the Washington Post.

Sekulow further stressed that Trump is not under any investigation by the FBI or anyone for that matter.

Comey had earlier testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that the president pressured him regarding the Russian investigation. However, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers said they never felt urged by Trump to intervene in the investigation.

Trump has denied Comey's allegations about pressuring him.