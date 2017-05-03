Donald Trump May 2017 Latest News: President Gets Lowest Approval Rating in History After First 100 Days in Office

On Wednesday, April 31, Donald Trump's term as the President of the United States of America reached the 100-day mark. The indicators on the days leading to the 100-day milestone for Donald Trump's approval rating is not much to celebrate about, however, with various polls agreeing that majority of Americans disapprove of the current president's handling of the top office.

Reuters/Kevin LamarqueU.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., April 18, 2017.

It's not that President Trump has a high approval to start with, as noted by The Telegraph. In the days following the Inauguration of the Trump administration, the 45th President of the U.S. tallied one of the lowest approval ratings in the country's history, and things have not really gotten any better since.

After 100 days in the White House, the situation has mostly stagnated for Donald Trump. The Gallup Daily poll in the days leading to the 100-day milestone showed that the number of Americans that approve of Trump's job performance hover between 39 percent and 43 percent. Meanwhile, the percentage of those who disapprove of the way Trump runs the presidency average between 51 percent and 56 percent.

The latest figure, a three-day average from April 28 to April 30, projects a 41 percent approval versus a 55 percent disapproval rating. This shows that many do not think highly of Donald Trump's performance as the U.S president.

The results of a new CNN/ORC poll closely agrees with the figures collected by the Gallup Daily poll. For the overall results, 44 percent say they approve of Trump's job as the current president, with 54 percent saying they disapprove of it.

These numbers mark the lowest approval rating for Trump as compared to any recent U.S president ever since data gathering for the presidential approval ratings was first done and polls of this kind were first conducted.