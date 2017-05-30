Donald Trump May 2017 News: President's Approval Rating Drops Due to String of Controversies This Month

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval ratings for this month are not looking very promising after a recent string of controversies that hit the White House.

Reuters/Dylan MartinezU.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017.

CBS News has put together a list of several poll results from last week and President Trump's performance in each. While the President of the United States (POTUS) have shown a decent approval rating of 43.6 percent in the RealClearPolitics' polls for the first week of May, he now only has a 40.4 percent approval as opposed to a 54.0 percent disapproval rating in the same polling average.

In every other poll — namely Gallup, Economist/YouGov, Reuters/Ipsos, and Monmouth — Trump showed a higher disapproval rating, with the biggest number being at 56 percent.

The drop in approval ratings is reportedly attributed to the string of controversies that have happened in the past few weeks such as the alleged disclosure of classified information to Russian officials, the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, and the appointment of a special prosecutor to handle the alleged ties between Russia and presidential campaign.

However, the President himself has recently Tweeted an image on Thursday, May 25, showing a 48 percent approval rating in the most recent poll Rasmussen poll. The President has captioned the image with the words: "Thank you for your support. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN!" and the hashtags #POTUSAbroad #USA.

POTUS has reportedly sent the Tweet while on a trip to the Middle East and Europe. Out of the 48 percent, 31 has even said they "strongly approved" of the work Trump has been doing.

The Rasmussen poll's approval rating is higher than any other survey on the President's performance. It did, however, drop to 46 percent by Friday, May 26, with a 54 percent disapproval rating. Out of the 46 percent, only 30 percent said they "strongly approve" as opposed to 43 percent who "strongly disapprove."

The Rasmussen daily poll surveys 1,500 likely voters and currently has an error rate of plus or minus 2.5 percent.