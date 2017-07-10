Donald Trump Mexico Wall Latest News: U.S. President to Continue Selling Oil to Mexico 'Under the Wall'

Reuters/Carlos Barria Shown in the image is U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced that his administration has given a go signal for the construction of a new pipeline to Mexico.

The New Burgos Pipelines, which is said to export refined petroleum from Texas to Mexico, will be able to export up to 108,000 barrels of oil per day. There will also be an expansion for the existing pipelines.

The President announced this during the recent "Unleashing American Energy" event at the Department of Energy and expressed his intention to lay out the broader energy policy of his administration.

"My administration has just approved the construction of a new petroleum pipeline to Mexico, which will further boost American energy exports, and that will go right under the wall, right?" he said, adding, "We have to dig down a little deeper under that section, right under the wall."

It can be recalled that Trump said that the Mexico border wall would be made of solar panels so that it could "pay for itself." However, the President did not mention this during his speech at the event.

There was also no update on when the construction of the said wall is going to start.

In other news, the U.S. President is set to meet Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Friday at the G20 summit in Germany, Reuters reported. However, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray predicted that the meeting, which is expected to last for about half an hour, may not lead to fruitful agreements.

"We have to put it in context and not have expectations that are unjustified," he said. Trump is known to have put a strain on his relations with Mexico, considering that he has publicly announced his plans to build a wall along the southern U.S. border and wants Mexico to pay for it.

According to Videgaray, the meeting between the two presidents is said to revolve around cooperation in battling drug cartels in Central America, as well as re-negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is scheduled for August.