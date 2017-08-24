Donald Trump News Update: US President's Approval Rating Takes a Dip

REUTERS/Jim Young Donald Trump at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2015.

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating has significantly dropped. A recent poll suggests that more Americans are not satisfied with the way that their president leads their country than those who are.

The result of the poll said that 55 percent of the respondents have an unfavorable view of the U.S. president, while only 35 percent are satisfied with his performance. This means that around six in every 10 Americans, including Republicans, think that Trump has failed America. The recent figures marked Trump's highest negative poll rating since he assumed the presidency.

Of all the Americans who identified themselves as strong Republicans, 79 percent has expressed a a favorable view of Trump. Although this rating is high, it is still significantly lower than his 91 percent rating back in June.

According to Marist College Institute director Dr. Lee Miringoff, the result of the recent survey suggests that Trump should recognize a "cautionary tale" about how much his number of supporters has dropped over the course of his presidency. "Since his numbers among Democrats and independents are weak, a crack among his most ardent Republican supporters is something Trump can ill afford. They are sending a clear message to the president about his role internationally," he said.

Aside from the dip in support, what was more interesting about the result of the poll was the fact that the key states where the number of Trump's supporters plummeted are the same states that previously helped him win the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, 55 percent disapproved of his performance while only 36 percent approved. His ratings were even lower in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where his approval ratings were only 35 percent and 34 percent.

The poll was a product of the Marist College Institute and NBC. It was conducted between Aug. 13 and 17 and involved hundreds of voters from different states.