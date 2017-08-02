Donald Trump News: US President Attacks China on Social Media for Remaining Passive Over North Korea's Missile Testing

Donald J. Trump has decided to take action over the threat of North Korea's missile tests. Meanwhile, the U.S. president attacked China on social media for not doing anything to defend them.

Reuters/Yuri Gripas President Donald J. Trump attacks China for not helping with the North Korean missile threat.

North Korea has been developing an intercontinental ballistic missile system which they tested twice last July, CNN confirmed. According to experts, the missile test poses a threat to the United States.

If North Korea launched their missile on a flatter, standard trajectory, it could have affected some cities in the United States such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver.

The Trump administration is already contemplating whether to take offensive action to stop Pyongyang's missile program or to ready their armed forces in accepting the threat from North Korea's weapons, CNBC reported.

However, if the United States chooses to use their military weapons, it would put South Korea in danger as well as U.S. troops stationed in the country. Pushing through with this plan could result in "a loss of life unlike any we have experienced in our lifetimes," Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced at his second full cabinet meeting that his administration will take care of the threats posed by North Korea's missile testing.

"We'll handle North Korea," Trump said to the reporters.

However, the U.S. president did not reveal the details of his action plan in addressing the threat from North Korea.

Trump also called out China for remaining passive on the threat that North Korea has exposed the United States to.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!" Trump announced on Twitter.