Donald Trump Approval Rating Update: US President Gets 45 Percent in Latest Survey

The approval rating of the 45th and current President of the United States, Donald John Trump, is at its highest level since he took office six months ago.

Reuters/Scott MorganA photo of U.S. President Donald Trump at the stage for a rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. on June 21, 2017.

The Rasmussen Reports' daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday showed that 45 percent of respondents approve of President Trump's job performance, while 55 percent disapprove, giving him a presidential approval index rating of -15. His approval rating was 41.9 percent in May and 40.5 in April.

While hitting an average of 40 percent is a big milestone for him, it is worth noting that President Trump is still quite unpopular compared to the five presidents before him — Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

For example, while Trump had an approval rating of 45 percent in the Rasmussen Reports/Pulse Opinion Research survey published last Thursday, the same polling firm had former President Obama at 58.1 percent approval at about this time during his first term.

Meanwhile, President Trump wants to add solar panels to the planned southern border wall between the US and Mexico to help pay for the construction and also add to its aesthetic appeal.

"We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall so it creates energy and pays for itself," CNBC quoted President Trump as saying during a rally Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money. And that's good, right?" the President added.

According to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, rival prototypes for Trump's wall on the US–Mexico border should be built by September. A bidding process for contractors to design and develop prototypes is currently under way.

"Our planning gets us to construction for the prototype process at the end of summer," Ron Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of CBP, said. "There's a contracting process that has to go on so we're evaluating proposals now. We have to make decisions against that and then we'll have to see what the planning allows for. We think it's summer but I can't be more exact than that ... I think that gives us until September."