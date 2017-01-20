Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration 2017 Live Stream Free, How to Watch Online: Time, TV Channels, Schedule (VIDEO)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Donald Trump's Inauguration as the 45th President of the United States will take place on Friday. Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office at around noon, and once he does so he will officially become the new president. The Inauguration of Donald Trump can be watched on TV on NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN among others, and can be watched online through free live stream on Twitter and YouTube (details and link provided below).

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Workers install the presidential seal at the site of the Commander in Chief inaugural ball for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. January 19, 2016.

More than a million are expected to attend the inauguration to see Trump installed as the president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump will then give a speech to mark the event before he and new Vice-President Mike Pence lead a parade to the White House.

Following Friday's ceremonies, a number of inaugural balls are scheduled to take place. Historically, newly installed presidents have attended multiple balls through the evening, and Trump has confirmed that he will attend three; two inaugural balls and a ball "saluting armed services and first responders."

Thursday already saw various events kick off to mark the inauguration, including an event called "The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration," which was held at Lincoln Memorial. The event featured artists including Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood.

Friday will also see numerous protests taking place, some protesting Trump's inauguration as president, and others counter-protesting in support of the new president.

The Department of Homeland Security has said it expects up to 99 groups to gather in Washington DC this weekend, and organizers from the Women's March on Washington have stated that they alone are expecting more than 200,000 people to join their event.

For those wanting to attend the inauguration, the National Mall is open to the public, although taking public transportation is advised as extensive road closures are in place, and various security measures have also been implemented in and around the inauguration site.

For people wanting to get closer to the swearing in event, a ticket is needed to attend at the West Front of the Capitol Building. Attendance in this area is managed by a bipartisan team of congressional leaders and the President-elect's inaugural committee.

Sitting on the inaugural platform, where Trump will take his oath, will be various members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, members of the transition team, as well as family members and specially invited guests.

Former President Bill Clinton, and his wife Hillary Clinton, who lost the general election to Donald Trump, are both confirmed to attend the inauguration. Former President George W Bush will also attend, although his father, Former President George H W Bush and his wife Barbara Bush will be unable attend as they are still recovering from illnesses in hospital over the past week.

For those looking to attend the inauguration event live, the National Weather Service has said there is a 90% chance of rain on Friday, so attendees should dress appropriately.

The inauguration crowd for President Obama's first inauguration was estimated to be about 1.8 million, where as 800,000 showed up for his second inauguration ceremony. More than a million are expected to attend this time for Donald Trump, so those hoping to attend should give themselves plenty of time to get to the National Mall and also expect some delays from crowds and security checks.

For others hoping to watch the inauguration of Donald Trump on TV, the ceremony and full coverage will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN among others, and can be watched online through free live stream on Twitter and YouTube by clicking here or via the video player below: