Donald Trump Ratings July 2017 Latest News: Approval Ratings Reach an All-Time Low

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval ratings continue to drop at a steady pace. Recent polls suggest that citizens of America are not pleased with what the President is doing, which supposedly should "make America great again."

As of July 27, the Reuters poll indicates a disapproval rating of 57.9 percent and a record low approval rating of 37.7 percent. Meanwhile the remaining 4.4 percent of the respondents said that they have mixed feelings about the U.S. President. The poll shows a drastic drop in the past few weeks given that Trump scored a 42 percent approval rating in July.

Similar numbers were reflected through a poll conducted by Gallup. As of Thursday, it showed that about 34 percent of Americans nationwide disapprove of Trump's latest action. Meanwhile, only 34 percent have approved of what he has done so far.

The Reuters poll had 2,190 respondents, and it has a margin of error of 2.9 percent. Gallup, on the other hand, interviewed approximately 1,500 nationals and their margin of error is at plus or minus 3 percent.

According to ABC News, Trump's ratings in terms of his performance are the lowest any president has received in over 70 years.

The poll puts Trump's approval ratings at 36 percent. The last president that received such a rate at or near six months of his term was Gerald Ford who got 39 percent in February of 1975.

On the U.S. President's performance on the world stage, Americans believe that Trump's leadership has gotten weaker. And the numbers suggest that citizens have little trust when it comes to Trump negotiating with other world leaders on behalf of the country.

Last June, Trump's approval ratings went down to 40.08 percent from a 44.24 percent start in January this year. The first lady's numbers were even better than the President's. As previously reported, in June, Melania Trump's approval ratings went up to 52 percent from a 36 percent start in January.

