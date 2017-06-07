Donald Trump Travel Ban Latest News 2017: President Blames Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Blocked Travel Ban

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' relationship with President Donald Trump looks to be on the rocks in the recent weeks, as the latter has begun to put the blame for various issues in the White House on the appointee.

Reuters/Kevin LamarqueU.S. President Donald Trump watches as Vice President Mike Pence (R) swears in Jeff Sessions (L) as U.S. Attorney General while his wife Mary Sessions holds the Bible in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington February 9, 2017.

In a scene that has become familiar to online news followers, Donald Trump posted on Twitter to lay the fault on the Justice Department for what he perceives as a policy failure of the new travel ban on travelers from a list of predominantly Muslim countries, according to the New York Times.

In his early morning social media display, Trump faulted his Attorney General for making what he calls a "politically correct" version of the ban. The proposal has been blocked by U.S. federal courts from being implemented since its signing.

The series of tweets began by criticizing the travel ban document that came out of the White House. "The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.," Trump posted on Twitter on Monday, June 5.

The travel ban is just one of the things that have soured Sessions' record to President Donald Trump, according to the International Business Times. Trump has also been reported to be privately unhappy at the attorney general's move to recuse himself from recent investigations which are looking into Russia possibly meddling in last year's presidential elections, according to sources.

Observers outside Trump's circle has underlined the worrying extent to which the President has been critical of his own appointees. Walter E. Dellinger, acting solicitor general for former President Bill Clinton, noted his observation.

"They wholly undercut the idea that there is some rational process behind the president's decisions," Dellinger said, referring to the social media posts from Trump's account. "I believe it is unprecedented for a president to publicly chastise his own Justice Department," the solicitor general added.