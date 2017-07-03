Donald Trump Twitter Latest: President Fires Back at Critics, Calls His Social Media Use 'Modern Day Presidential'

Reuters/Yuri Gripas U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2017.

Amid calls from critics that he should refrain from using social media, President Donald Trump defends his use of Twitter as "Modern Day Presidential."

His tweets fire back at lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, after their criticism of his controversial posts aimed at MSNBC hosts and news presenters Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Thursday, June 29.

Both Republicans and Democrats have reacted to the President's attack via Twitter on the "Morning Joe" hosts. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska noted how Trump's latest tweets were "beneath the dignity" of the executive office, as quoted by Politico.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski took to social media to ask a rhetorical question: "do you want to be remembered for your tweets or your accomplishments?"

Taking once again to social media, Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, July 1, noting how his use of Twitter is different from what's being portrayed by his critics. "My use of social media is not Presidential - it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!" he wrote in his post, following earlier attacks aimed at the media.

The U.S. president continued his online war with media on the same day, noting how "The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media."

Criticism of his use of social media stepped up after his remarks on Brzezinski, with other Twitter users voicing out how the president has been "Inappropriate. Undignified. Unpresidential," as noted by Florida governor Jeb Bush in his tweet on Thursday, June 29.

This has just been the latest in a number of times that Trump's use of social media has incited critics against him, following earlier attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the London terror incidents, plus allegations of wiretapping against Barack Obama, all delivered via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to hold on to Twitter as his last resort against "dishonesty in the media," as quoted by CNN.