Donald Trump Twitter News Today 2017: Group of Twitter Users Sue US President for Blocking Them on Social Media

REUTERS / @realDonaldTrump/Handout U.S. President Donald Trump is being sued for blocking Twitter users.

Several Twitter users are suing U.S. President Donald Trump after he blocked them from accessing his social media page.

According to reports, the group of Twitter users composed of a free speech group from Columbia University, who call themselves the Knight First Amendment Institute, filed a lawsuit against the president and two of his aides for preventing them from reading his posts on the microblogging platform, which is a violation of the First Amendment.

"President Trump's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has become an important source of news and information about the government, and an important public forum for speech by, to, and about the President. In an effort to suppress dissent in this forum, Defendants have excluded—'blocked'—Twitter users who have criticized the President or his policies. This practice is unconstitutional, and this suit seeks to end it," the complaint filed in the Southern New York District Court stated.

White House Press and Acting Communications Director Secretary Sean Spicer and Social Media Director Daniel Scavino are also included in the lawsuit, since both individuals reportedly have the capacity to block and unblock the Twitter followers of the president.

Reports also cited the statement of legal analyst and writer Rebecca Buckwalter, who claims that Trump blocked her after she replied to his tweet on June 6.

The U.S. president's tweet stated: "Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH."

Buckwalter posted her reply saying that he did not actually win the White House since Russia won it for him. After receiving more than 9,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets, the writer/legal analyst learned that she is already blocked from the president's Twitter account.

However, other reports claim that several individuals believe that the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account should be taken as the president's personal social media account and should not be treated as the White House's @POTUS account.