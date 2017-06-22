Donald Trump UK State Visit Canceled or Still On?

During the Queen's speech on Wednesday, there was no mention of U.S. President Donald Trump's expected state visit. Has Trump's visit been canceled?

Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich Melania Trump stands with her husband then-Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016.

Her Majesty's speech only mentioned King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's visit in July. Traditionally, the Queen's speech contains all planned state visits. Thus, the world was expecting to hear the monarch to utter U.S. President Trump's name, after having been invited by U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this year.

She invited the U.S. Commander-in-Chief after they were spotted hand-in-hand in the lawn of the White House. Many questioned her judgment, especially since she invited the President merely a week after he was sworn into office.

From the speech alone, one can infer that Trump is not to be expected to visit the country between now and Her Majesty's next speech, which will be in two years' time.

It is no secret that many people from the country are against the U.S. President's visit. Aside from petitions and debates in the Commons, there have been many large-scale protestations.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is one of the officials urging for the trip to be canceled. The U.S. President accused Khan of making "pathetic excuses" following the attack on London Bridge.

As of now, it is unclear if the supposed state visit is canceled, and by which party. The White House, however, has denied allegations that Trump told the Prime Minister to drop the meeting because of possible protests.

As for Downing Street, they opt to remain mum on the issue. The only statement they issued was regarding the invitation that May sent on behalf of the Queen. According to them, the invite remains unchanged. On the other hand, there are also reports suggesting that the invitation has not only been extended but it has been accepted as well.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that a Number 10 spokesman shared that the visit was only left out from the speech, as a date for Trump's visit has not been set.

More updates on the issue should follow in the coming days.