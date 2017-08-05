Donald Trump vs. Barack Obama: Vacation and Golf Days Compared After Trump Criticized Obama

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Featured in the image are U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to go on a golf vacation, despite having criticized former President Barack Obama in the past for taking some time off to play golf.

Back in August of 2011, Trump, who was not yet a politician, posted a tweet criticizing Obama for playing golf. In October of 2014, he was noted to have done it again, slamming the then-current President for spending a day playing golf despite all of the problems the U.S. was facing.

@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Nice work ethic. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2011

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

These were reportedly only two of the many tweets he sent about Obama's golf days in the past.

During his campaign period, Trump was adamant that when he becomes President of the United States, he would rarely leave the White House to take vacations and play golf as he told CNBC that there was "just so much to be done."

However, it looks like the Republican is taking his words back now as reports have surfaced that he is heading to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey for a 17-day golf trip, which is almost twice as long as the vacation that Obama took during his first year as President.

The current President also had several other vacations this year, including trips to his Palm Beach, Virginia and New Jersey properties. Since his inauguration, he has been to several expensive weekend getaways to his private club in Florida and is already about to surpass the Obama's travel spending in his entire eight-year presidency.

Trump reportedly even spent a weekend at Camp David, the U.S. President's country retreat, last June.

According to The Washington Post's count, after Trump's upcoming golf trip, he will have spent about 53 days of vacation while in office and have played more than 33 rounds of golf, which is twice as many as Obama's 17 rounds.

The current U.S. President has yet to comment on the issue.