Donald Trump vs. Mayor of London Feud News: Trump Continues Attack on Twitter; U.K. Politicians Push to Drop Trump's Visit

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has continued to criticize Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for his message after the attack in London Bridge.

Reuters/Clodagh KilcoyneMayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.

When the terrorist attack in London Bridge occurred last Saturday, June 3, Khan released a statement reassuring Londoners of the city's situation.

"Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed," the statement read, according to BBC.

Trump countered the Mayor's statement on Twitter, saying, "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

Khan offered no response to Trump's Twitter attack. During an interview with UK's Channel 4 News, the Mayor said that he hasn't "got the time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump," CNN reported.

Trump decided to follow up on his criticism of the Mayor's statement, saying again on Twitter, "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM (Mainstream media) is working hard to sell it!

The Mayor's spokesperson clarified that Khan was telling Londoners not be alarmed of the increased police presence in the city. Khan's spokesperson also said that the Mayor has priorities to attend to rather than reply to Trump's "ill-informed tweets."

Meanwhile, U.K. politicians are pushing to cancel Trump's state visit to London scheduled this year.

Tim Farron, head of the Liberal Democrats, said in a statement, "This is a man insulting our national values at a time of introspection and mourning."

Politicians all over the U.K. have already called on the prime minister to cancel Trump's invitation to visit London this year.

Even Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, supports Khan against Trump's criticisms.

"I don't understand why Donald Trump is trying to undermine a man who's trying to protect the people of London. It makes no sense," de Blasio said at a press conference in New York on Monday.