Donald Trump's Approval Ratings June 2017: Ratings Remain Steady; Drop in Approval Anticipated Due to Health Care Bill

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

The approval ratings for President Donald J. Trump for June remain steady from his previous scores. Meanwhile, his ratings are expected to drop now that the Senate Republicans health care bill has been revealed.

Reuters/Scott MorganApproval ratings for President Donald J. Trump remain steady for the month of June.

A new poll from NBC News and Wall Street Journal shows that Trump has an overall job approval rating of 40 percent and a 55 percent disapproval score. Although these ratings are historically poor for a newly seated president, it is actually a steady outcome from Trump's approval scores from May and April.

NBC added that democrats disapprove of Trump's overall job in the Oval Office by 90 percent, while the independents give him a disapproval rating of 63 percent.

However, the Republicans continue to support Trump and has given him an overall 82 percent approval, similar to his score in May.

Half of Americans like to say that the problems of President Trump are caused by his lack of experience and incompetence. However, 42 percent of the American population believes that his problems are caused by the opposing action that the White House is creating against Trump's proposals. That number comprises 82 percent Republicans, 48 percent men, and 57 percent white working class.

Democratic pollster Fred Yang, who conducted this survey alongside his Republican counterpart Bill McInturff, shared that majority of the American public still hasn't changed their mind about Trump.

"If President Trump and his team could get to the hard work of producing results rather than winning the Twitter war right now, the survey suggests he still has an opportunity to improve his standing with the public," Yang said.

Meanwhile, there is an expected drop to happen in Trump's approval ratings because of the Senate Republican health care bill, known as American Health care Act (AHCA), News Week reported.

According to Vox, the new health care bill is actually "making poor people pay more for less health insurance."

Health care expert Larry Levitt agrees to this, and said on Twitter, "Under the Senate bill, low-income people would pay higher premiums for bigger deductibles."