Donald Trump's Approval Ratings News: Current U.S. President Could Become the Least Popular One in History

Current President Donald J. Trump is currently dropping in approval ratings, which could land him to become the least popular United States president.

Last Friday, Trump has gotten his lowest approval rating yet since he came into office, according to Gallup, which is 34 percent, Newsweek confirmed. Meanwhile, the U.S. president's disapproval rating was at 60 percent.

Trump's current rating is only 10 points away from the former U.S. president who holds the record of least popular president in modern history, which is Richard Nixon, who had a 24 percent approval rating and ended up resigning because of the Watergate scandal.

But before Trump can get to Nixon's level, he will have to surpass former U.S. president George W. Bush, who held a 25 percent approval rating in October 2008.

According to TIME, the factor that has been keeping Trump's approval rating alive is partisan cheerleading, which is what economist David Rothschild of Microsoft defines as people answering survey questions based on the party they identify with.

Based on Gallup, Trump now holds a 78 percent approval among Republicans, while scoring only 30 percent among independents and a low 7 percent from the Democrats. Meanwhile, Nixon's lowest rating was at 48 percent among the Republicans while Bush stooped to 55 percent at the very least.

But even if Trump surpasses Bush and Nixon, he will never reach a zero percent approval rating, which will be because of his unwavering supporters.

According to a poll released by Monmouth University, six out of 10 Americans — or 61 percent of the population — claim that there is nothing President Trump could do that will make them turn against him.

In order to identify how low the approval rating of President Trump could go, a combination of the theoretical minimum numbers among Democrats, Republicans, and independents will help determine the score.

Theoretically, if Trump surpasses Bush and Nixon, he can go as low as 22 percent approval rating, which will then make him the least popular U.S. president in modern history.