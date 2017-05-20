Donald Trump's first foreign trip schedule: Eight-day, five-country itinerary

U.S. President Donald Trump's first foreign trip will see him going to distant areas, in contrast to the itineraries of previous heads of the state, who travelled to the neighboring countries of Canada and Mexico for their first international visits.

President Trump's eight-day, five-country trip will see him going to the Middle East, Belgium, Italy, and the Vatican. According to The Telegraph, the purpose of the visits is to "unite the faiths of the world and reassure allies that America is engaged in leading the world." First Lady Melania Trump will be accompanying the president throughout the whole trip.

His first flight will be to Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to arrive on May 20. According to The Telegraph report, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud will be bringing together the various heads of state from Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, Pakistan, Algeria, Niger, Morocco, Yemen, and Tunisia to meet President Trump through an Arab-Islamic-American Summit.

The next country on his itinerary is Israel. He is scheduled to lay a wreath at the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, together with Israel President Reuven Rivlin. He will also speak at the Israel Museum. Apart from that, he will be the first U.S. president to visit the Western Wall.

From Jerusalem, he will then meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on May 24. He will then fly to Belgium on May 25. He will also meet with the European Union (EU) leaders, as he is scheduled to visit the EU headquarters in Brussels. He will also be meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron. The last country on his itinerary is Italy for the G7 meeting.

According to CNN, this series of visits is intended to "reset" President Trump's image in other countries. However, this has been made more challenging, considering that the travels come on the heels of several White House controversies, the biggest of which is the firing of Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) Director James Comey.