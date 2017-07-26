Donald Trump's Mexican Wall Will Benefit Mexico Too, Steve Cortes Says

(Photo: Reuters/Yuri Gripas) U.S. President Donald Trump waves as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., from the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.

Trump Hispanic Advisory Council member Steve Cortes recently said that the construction of the Mexican Wall that aims to separate the United States and Mexico will boost lawful and orderly immigration.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Sunday, Cortes said that the Mexican Wall is the "opposite" of anti-immigrant, and that the sooner the U.S. builds the wall, the sooner Mexico will be able to alleviate its own illegal immigration problems.

"Getting control of our southern border which has been far too lawless and far too open for far too long makes sensible economic policy, national security policy, and it reinforces legal, lawful orderly immigration," he said.

Cortes explained that it is not only the U.S. that is trying to deal with its immigration problems. Mexico, he said, is also facing the same problems on its southern border. This is because people from other southern countries take this route in the hopes of getting to America. He pointed out that with the construction of the Mexican Wall, illegal crossings on Mexico's southern border will decrease, thus benefitting the country.

Early next year, the Trump administration will kickstart the construction of the wall, which was allocated a $1.6 billion budget by the House Appropriations Committee earlier this July. This budget will cover the construction of 74 miles of the wall and goes on top of the $20 million that will be spent for its prototypes. President Donald Trump previously said he would make Mexico pay for the wall.

Last month, Trump also talked about his plan to install solar panels on the border to cut the budget that will be needed for the wall. Last week, he reiterated his remark and said he was not joking about it. He explained that the solar panels would look good on the wall and the energy generated by these might actually help cover the cost of the entire wall.