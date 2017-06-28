Donald Trump's Presidency Affects the Image of the United States, Survey Says

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

The presidency of Donald J. Trump has affected how other countries view the United States, according to a survey.

The Pew Research Center conducted a survey involving 40,000 respondents from 37 countries from Feb. 16 to May 8 regarding the impact that President Trump has had on the image of the United States, BBC reported.

According to the results, Trump has had a "major impact on how the world sees the United States" and that his new polices are widely seen as unpopular. Out of the 37 countries that participated in the survey, only two of them have confidence in Trump, which are Israel and Russia.

One of the key findings from the survey is that majority of the respondents have "less faith" in Trump compared to the previous president of the United States, Barack Obama. Trump has even disturbed the relationship that the country has with some of its allies, such as a number of those in Europe.

German Chancellor Angela Markel said that she can no longer depend on the U.S. after Trump refused to continue the U.S.'s participation in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is focused on climate change. The survey also found out that only 11 percent have faith in the current president of the U.S.

Out of the 37 countries, 26 of them view President Trump as dangerous. He is also highly described to be arrogant out of all the characteristics presented. Because of this, it is believed that the opinions about Trump and the U.S. vary depending on their location on the map.

Those who are left-leaning are likely to see the current U.S. president as a threat.

Meanwhile, another policy that will affect the image of both the United States and President Trump is his travel ban.

The travel ban will take effect on foreign nationals who do not have a "bona fide relationship with any person or entity in the United States."