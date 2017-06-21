Don't Worship Alone — Join the Christian Community!

Theologian and megachurch pastor Timothy Keller has stressed the need for community in advancing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

In a video segment for the Parenting Teens Summit posted Thursday, Keller spoke about how integral community is to Christianity, stating "there is no lone ranger Christianity."

"Jesus Christ left a church behind," commented Keller, adding that this means that after Jesus ascended into Heaven "He left behind a community."

