D'Onta Foreman Arrested for Unlawful Carrying of Weapon and Marijuana Possession

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman was arrested in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning, July 16. The 21-year-old rookie was charged with marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon — both of which are misdemeanors.

Instagram/iamdeeforeman D'Onta Foreman was arrested for drug and weapons possession.

The University of Texas police department responded to a report of marijuana smell coming from three cars parked outside a residence hall. Director of Communication for the UTPD Cindy Posey said that after officers arrived on the scene, they discovered marijuana in each of the parked vehicles and a firearm in one.

Among those taken into custody was Foreman. He was described by the police as the owner of the firearm and was later released on bond. Six other men were cited for possession of marijuana and were subsequently released.

Chip B. Lewis, the attorney representing the running back, stated that Foreman was in Austin to visit friends. He also said that he possessed the handgun legally and did not use the marijuana, which his client claims was not his but rather one of the vehicle's passengers.

As Foreman was leaving the residence, he was approached by one of the police officers. He alerted them that he had a handgun inside the vehicle.

According to Lewis, the handgun was recently purchased by his client and was secured inside the vehicle in accordance with Texas laws. The marijuana, on the other hand, was in the possession of the passenger.

After making his bond, Foreman will submit to urinalysis to confirm whether or not he used marijuana.

Lewis added that his client appreciates the professionalism of the Texas police officers who responded to the scene. He is also confident that the matter will be resolved justly once the state applies the law to the facts.

Foreman won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back, having rushed 2,028 yards at Texas during the 2016 season. So far, the National Football League has not commented on Foreman's recent brush with the law.