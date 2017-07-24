Doom Multiplayer DLC News: Bethesda Releases Update 6.66, Makes Available Content Free

Bethesda Softworks/Doom Doom

Bethesda announced earlier last week that "Doom's" multiplayer downloadable content was now available to all players. The game developer dropped the announcement along with the release of the game's new patch, Update 6.66.

"[W]e've retired the DOOM season pass and are making all of the multiplayer DLC content available to all players. That's three multiplayer DLC packs, which include nine of our best maps, three additional guns, three additional playable demons, new equipment, armor sets and more," said Bethesda in a statement.

The game developer also announced that the abovementioned content goes on top of the game's new modes and features, like bot support, which were initially made available to players late last year.

On July 20, Bethesda made the Update 6.66 patch available before a "Free Trial Weekend" took place on both the Xbox One and Steam. Starting that day, gamers can play "Doom's" multiplayer for free, including the first two levels of the campaign.

Meanwhile, starting July 27, players will also get unlimited access to the game on the PlayStation 4. Just like the past weekend's free trial period, this week's trial run will last until Sunday. Bethesda also has another bonus for players, as it announced that the game will be up for grabs for only $14.99 throughout the duration of the trial. Any progress made by players during the trial period will also be carried over to the full game.

Meanwhile, the recent update includes a revamp of the game's multiplayer progression system. While the game previously featured a random unlock arrangement, the updated version now allows players to earn certain items when they complete set in-game challenges.

Another feature of the update is the Runes System, which takes the place of the old Hack Module System and includes earned abilities that help improve the player's loadout and play style. Unlike the previous system, the new system does not need to be activated to work and does not expire.