'Doom' Multiplayer DLCs Now Free; Game's Free Weekend Trial Currently Ongoing

Facebook/doom A promo image for "Doom" Update 6.66 showing all the multiplayer DLCs, featured as the cover photo on the game series' official Facebook page.

The latest update of "Doom," fittingly designated as Update 6.66, will be bringing all multiplayer downloadable content to players free of charge. The change also does away with the "Doom" season pass, as well as all progress with regards to multiplayer levels.

Veteran players don't have to panic yet, as all the reset does is set the players back to level zero. All unlocked guns, equipment, and customization options will be retained.

An option to wipe all progress will be presented as well, for veterans who want to wipe the slate clean for a new climb at the revised progression system.

Update 6.66 also unlocks all the previous Multiplayer DLCs for all players, according to Bethesda's blog post on Wednesday, July 19. This also means that the company is retiring the "Doom" premium season pass, which has been received with mixed reaction by the community.

In any case, three DLCs — "Unto the Evil," "Hell Followed," and "Bloodfall" — will now be available to all players, as noted by Polygon.

The three content updates were released in the span between August and December last year, and they collectively added nine maps, three new weapons, three playable demon characters, special abilities and tons of customization options.

The new update changes the unlocking mechanism for the multiplayer equipment, switching from random unlocks to giving each item a specific requirement, ranging from simply reaching a required level to pulling off one of many in-game challenges.

"Doom" Update 6.66 also does away with the Hack Module System, swapping it out for a new Runes System that is more in line with the single-player campaign feature. Unlike Hack Modules, the new Runes are always active and does not expire, making them a dependable part of a player's loadout.

The new update for "Doom" is available for a free weekend trial, starting from Thursday, July 20, until Sunday, July 23, for Xbox and Steam players. PlayStation 4 players can play "Doom" for free from Thursday, July 27, until Sunday, July 30.