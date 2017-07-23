'Doomsday Clock' DC Universe Watchmen Event News: 12-Part Series to Focus Superman, to be Released on Nov. 22

DC Comics Featured in the images are the superheroes and villains in the DC Comics.

After DC Universe's "Rebirth," which debuted last year, revealed that Doctor Manhattan of "Watchmen" was meddling with the timeline in "The New 52" universe, fans knew that the comic creators were setting up DC's superheroes for a much bigger challenge.

During a Spotlight panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns talked about their upcoming comic book series titled "Doomsday Clock," which is said to encompass everything from the 1938 DC comics to the most recent ones. This will affect the future storylines as well.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he promised to bring "Watchmen" characters into the mainstream DC Universe.

During the panel, DC co-publisher Dan DiDio playfully tried to get Johns to dish out some details about the upcoming comic series. When he asked Johns if Superman is integral to the story, the latter only said: "He is the story."

A promotional image was also revealed, and it reportedly showed popular DC superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and of course, Superman. It was captioned with the phrase, "Who watches the Watchmen?"

"Doomsday Clock" is a limited series with 12 issues. It is not a crossover. Instead, it has a self-contained storyline, with Superman as the main focus, because after all, "He is the story." The comic will be illustrated by Gary Frank, and the first issue will be released on Thanksgiving week, more specifically on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

"When we were talking about Doomsday Clock, I was adamant that the first issue come out the Wednesday before Thanksgiving," Johns said, as reported by Comic Book Resources, remembering how he felt as a kid buying new comic books on that particular day and having the Thanksgiving weekend to enjoy these.

Johns also teased that one of his favorite scenes in the series would have to be the meeting between the smartest man in the DC Universe, which is Lex Luthor, and the smartest man in "Watchmen."

He did not specify if the latter is actually Adrien Veidt, also known as Ozymandias, but it is likely.