'Doomsday Clock' News: DC Comics Shares More Details Ahead of New York Comic Con

DC Comics Promotional image for "Doomsday Clock."

With ample time before the New York Comic Con 2017 kicks off, DC Comics has unveiled more details hinting at what will transpire in their upcoming release of "Doomsday Clock."

"Doomsday Clock" is DC Comics' upcoming book series written by the studio's chief creative officer Geoff Johns. It is one of the books to be released under the DC Rebirth franchise that was first established in 2016.

The upcoming comic book series will feature characters from the 1986-87 series "Watchmen" that was also published by DC Comics and was written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons.

Since "Doomsday Clock" was announced earlier this year, fans had already known that it will feature an epic confrontation between the "Watchmen" characters and the heroes of DC Universe, especially Superman.

On the other hand, one of the newest updates on the book's plot ultimately involves another DC Comics superstar — Spiderman.

In a recently released teaser photo, fans could see a quote from "Watchmen's" anti-hero Rorschach that said: "If reading this now, whether I am alive or dead, you will know truth."

For fans who have not yet read the "Watchmen," a report by Nerdist explained that the above-mentioned quote was one clear connection between the '80s series and the upcoming book.

The quotation was actually reportedly written in Rorschach's journal that was last spotted in "Watchmen." However, in the '80s series, it was illustrated in the last page being buried. This then raises one great mystery about how it landed in Bruce Wayne's hands.

Comic fans will recall that the said journal contained the truth that Adrian Veidt, aka Ozymandias, was responsible for the epic attack in New York. Nerdist pointed out that this could suggest that the DC Comics' superheroes will figure out in "Doomsday Clock" that someone was trying to fool them and it was not Doctor Manhattan.

The first volume of "Doomsday Clock" will be released on Nov. 22.