'Dota 2' International 2017 Second Round Begins; Winner Will Take Home $10 Million

The final stretch of "Dota 2" The International (TI) 2017 begins this Monday, Aug. 7 with six days of top-level games. After a grueling group stage, the top 16 teams will now have the opportunity to fight it out for the coveted Aegis of Champions as well as the $10 million grand prize.

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Fans watch a multi-player video game competition during The International "Dota 2" Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington, August 8, 2015.

The International 2017 group stage saw the exit of Fnatic and HellRaisers after failing to gain the necessary points to advance. Now, the remaining teams will have to face each other in a double elimination bracket with the grand finals being a best-of-five game with no advantage.

Fan-favorite Team Liquid dominated their group with a commanding 13–3 win–loss record with Chinese powerhouse LGD Gaming hot on their tails. On the other hand, China-based LFY and Newbee dominated the group stage finishing first and second, respectively.

These four teams will go to the upper brackets along with other four qualifying teams: Evil Geniuses, TNC Pro, Invictus Gaming and Virtus.pro. The rest of the teams will go to the lower brackets where a loss will result in elimination.

This is the first "Dota 2" International without a defending champion with TI6 winner Wings Gaming unable to return to Seattle. With Natus Vincere and Alliance unable to qualify as well, this TI is essentially a reset with all new contenders battling for the title of best team in "Dota 2."

To outsiders, particularly to non-gamers, "Dota 2" is a bit weird and repetitive with the same battles on the same sprawling map being played again and again. However, to those understand the game, the infinite hero combinations coupled with unique strategies give it an air of excitement that few games can match.

For those who are not into "Dota 2" but are interested to know what the hype is about, Polygon has created the "normal person's guide" to watching competitive "Dota 2." It has a brief introduction to the game as well as the different elements of a competitive match.

The "Dota 2" International 2017's main event is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. EDT and can be viewed on YouTube Live, Twitch.tv and the "Dota 2" client.