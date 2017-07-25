'Dota 2' News: Act 2 of Multiplayer Campaign To Be Released After 'The International'

Dota 2 official website Act 2 of 'Dota 2's' 'Siltbreaker' multiplayer campaign is expected to be released soon

Many "Dota 2" players have already been able to go through Act 1 of the game's multiplayer campaign. And pretty soon, they will have the opportunity to see what Act 2 has to offer as well.

Developers announced recently via a blog post on the game's official website that the current Battle Pass Season is now being extended up to Sept. 18.

The reason for this decision is so that players will have more than enough time to see how the multiplayer campaign comes to an end.

Act 2 of the multiplayer campaign is set to be made available "shortly after" the conclusion of "The International."

Given that "The International" is currently expected to wrap up on Aug. 12, "Dota 2" players should have more than a month to finish the second act of the multiplayer campaign.

The "Siltbreaker" multiplayer campaign allows players to either team up with three friends or fellow fans they may have met online via the queue and then proceed to take on numerous enemies while journeying through different locations, according to an earlier post on the game's official website.

Different rewards are being offered to players who take on the multiplayer campaign, and they vary according to how well players perform.

If players are able to earn up to two Stars while going through a particular zone, they will then receive Battle Points. But if they manage to obtain three Stars, they will then receive Siltbreaker's Treasure. Players will want to obtain Siltbreaker's Treasure as much as possible as it offers them a chance to get the Desert Sands Baby Roshan, which is a rare reward.

"Dota 2" players should be able to hear more about Act 2 of the multiplayer campaign, known as "A Vault in the Deep" in the coming weeks, and in the meantime, they can go ahead and finish Act 1: "The Sands of Fate" if they have not done so already.