'Dota 2' News: 'Dark Moon' Event Currently Live Inside The Game, Offers Special Rewards Players Can Claim

A special event is taking place inside "Dota 2" right now, and it involves battling against the fearsome enemies who belong to the Dark Moon Horde.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official blog, players can now take part in the "Dark Moon" event that brings a different type of mode for them to try out.

Instead of going up against other heroes, advancing through lanes and destroying structures, players will now have to band together to protect Selemene's temple against waves and waves of different enemies.

Players need to survive for as long as they can while battling these relentless opponents, as doing so will enable them to earn event points. There are also Daily Bonuses and multipliers they can take note of while playing, and these should help them rack up the event points even faster.

Once players have piled up the event points, they can then check out the different Dark Moon Rewards that they can exchange them for.

There's even a Dark Moon Baby Roshan courier awaiting "Dota 2" players dedicated enough to invest the time needed in order to amass the required amount of event points for this particularly valuable collectible. The players who are also able to slay the final boss in this mode will also be given a Dark Moon emoticon item that they can show off as proof that they were able to successfully protect Selemene's temple, according to a separate post on the game's official website.

Developers have also set up a different queue for the "Dark Moon" event, so players will need to look for that inside the game.

One more thing, prospective defenders of Selemene's temple will need to act quickly, as the "Dark Moon" event is already set to conclude on Feb. 6.

More news about the other additions coming to "Dota 2" should be made available in the near future.