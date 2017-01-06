'Dota 2' News: Minor Updates Rolled Out to Start 2017; Improved Hero-Swapping Added, Numerous Bugs Nuked

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Though they may not be as significant and feature-filled as the massive 7.00 Update, developers have released some smaller updates meant to further improve "Dota 2" that players may want to pay attention to as well.

Dota 2 official websiteThree updates have been released for 'Dota 2' since the start of the year

According to some recent posts on the game's official website, three different updates have been rolled out already since the start of 2017.

The first of these updates rolled out on Jan. 2 and came with a significant tweak for the Weaver's Swarm attack that enables players using it to spot the Monkey King even while the hero is attempting to hide among the trees.

On Jan. 3, developers came out with another update, and this one included a useful feature that enables players to swap heroes even while they are in strategy time. Players can execute this hero swapping by right-clicking on the corresponding player names that are located at the top part of the screen.

Some items were also tweaked by the Jan. 3 update. Certain items that are meant to provide auras now feature range displays so that players can better understand how effective they can be once used.

Developers also released another update for "Dota 2" on Jan. 5.

One notable tweak included in this update is one players may observe while they are in the middle of combat. With this update applied, players will now see "Evade" messages pop up over the head of a target that manages to successfully dodge an attack.

The in-game chat feature was also improved by this latest update, making it easier for players to scroll down.

The revamped user interface that was also introduced in Update 7.00 has also been tweaked further in order to optimize its performance.

Several bug fixes are also included in these updates, with a number of them affecting specific heroes such as Tiny while others make adjustments to some cosmetic items. Players will also find that Roshan's hat has now been removed.

More details about other future updates coming to "Dota 2" should be made available soon.