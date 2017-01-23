'Dota 2' News: Significant Changes To Hero And Shop Interfaces Introduced In Latest Update

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Players' reactions to the interface changes introduced in "Dota 2's" Update 7.00 were mixed, to say the least. However, there is some potentially positive news, as developers have again reworked the different user interfaces.

Dota 2 official blogUser interface changes included in latest 'Dota 2' update

The latest update released for the game just a few days ago introduces some significant changes to the many hero interfaces as well as to the one players see whenever they open up the shop.

Starting off with the hero interface changes, players will now see that the attributes are constantly visible. The different values for the armor and damages are also easily viewable now with the latest update installed.

Even the health and mana bar displays have been increased, according to a recent post on the game's official blog and that should help players interpret them better.

Moving on now to the shop interface changes, players should again see that the item grid is now displayed at the right side of the screen, while hero guides for items will again pop up just a little to the left of them.

"Dota 2" players should also be able to see popular items highlighted within the item grid as well.

The newly released update for the game also includes a few more changes beyond those that affect the different user interfaces.

According to the patch notes posted on the game's official website, Guide support has now been added for the Talent Trees, and this should prove very helpful to players who are still familiarizing themselves with these features.

Players have also been given access to a new hotkey that will enable them to bring up the Talent Tree user interface.

Changes to multiunit selection are also included in the recently rolled out patch.

More news about the other updates that will be released for "Dota 2" should be made available in the near future.