'Dota 2' News: Update 7.05 Makes Reaching Level 25 Faster, Applies Adjustments To Towers

Update 7.05 is now available for "Dota 2" players to download, and this one has plenty of notable changes including ones that affect how quickly players can reach the highest level in the game.

As developers noted in a post on the game's official website, the XP needed to go up from level 20 all the way to 25 has now been reduced from 10895 to just 10000.

The XP needed for each level-up from 21 to 25 has been lowered, so players should find it just a bit easier to get stronger inside the game.

Tweaks for Towers are also included in Update 7.05.

While the base armor of a Tower has been reduced by two points, the bonus armor it can gain has now been increased.

The base health regeneration provided by the Shrine has also been reduced a bit, going from 100 to 90.

Several items that players can purchase inside a game of "Dota 2" have also been adjusted, with the Tranquil Boots changing the most. Moving forward, players will now need the Wind Lace instead of the Ring of Protection for the Tranquil Boots and these no longer give additional armor as well. Active state movement speed and regeneration along with disabled state movement speed have all been increased for the Tranquil Boots.

The Hand of Midas has been recalibrated as well, with its XP bonus being reduced, but players can now expect it to yield an even larger gold bonus.

Changes to many of the game's heroes are also included in Update 7.05.

Doom, in particular, is on the receiving end of many changes, with his talents and even his namesake skill getting adjusted.

Players may also want to know that the Treant Protector is now enabled in Captain's Mode as well.

More news about other updates that may be released for "Dota 2" should be made available soon.