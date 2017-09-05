'Dota 2' Post-International Shuffle Latest Rosters

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Fans watch a multi-player video game competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington, US August 8, 2015.

Following the conclusion of the largest "Dota 2" tournament in history, new rosters are now forming to see if they have what it takes to claim the Aegis of Champions. It has been the standard of every team to reshuffle their roster at the conclusion of each (The International) TI and this year, the stakes are even higher.

With the first Major set to be held in October, finding a working roster is imperative if teams want to get a head start in getting a golden ticket to Seattle. And so far, it appears that a few teams have locked in their rosters for this year's season.

First off is the winner of the first ever TI, Natus Vincere a.k.a. Na'Vi. The three remaining members namely Dendi, Sonneiko, and General will be completed with the acquisition of Rodjer and a newcomer by the name of Crystallize.

Next up is the European powerhouse OG who recently acquired Ukrainian player Resolution after his stellar performance as a stand-in for Team Empire. With the formidable duo of Fly and N0tail as well as Jerax and TI3 Champion s4, OG appears to be the dominant team it has always been despite failing to win two TIs.

Fear will be returning to Evil Geniuses after a stint at "retirement." Along with longtime teammate Universe, will the boys in blue bag another Aegis this 2018? Fans will just have to see.

Over to the east, EternalEnvy, PieLieDie, and Xcalibur will be joining the DJ and Ohaiyo in Fnatic and see if a little bit of everything has what it takes to win a TI. The team will feature players from Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia and see if there is truly strength in diversity.

No word has come out of China with regards to roster changes. However, with a large pool of talent available it is no question that the Chinese are planning to keep the eternal cycle of Western-Eastern "Dota 2" International champions next year.

TI7 champions Team Liquid seems to be content with their current roster of Miracle, Kuroky, GH, Mind_Control, and MATUMBAMAN. After all, this is the team that swept the finals with a 3-0 victory.

With less than two months to go before eSports League One Hamburg, teams will have to set their rosters in time for the qualifiers. With 11 Majors set to be held this season, "Dota 2" fans can expect hours upon hours of top-level gaming to grace their streams in the months leading up to TI.