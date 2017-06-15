'Dota 2: Siltbreaker' Guide: How to Clear New Campaign's First Chapter

Valve has just released the latest cooperative game mode for "Dota 2" ahead of The International 7, and it's the most extensive one for the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game yet. "Siltbreaker: Act I" could well be the start of more "Dota 2" campaigns, and it's certainly no walk in the park. Below are some tips for clearing the first chapter of the "Siltbreaker" series.

Dota 2 official websiteA promo image for the Exclusive Battle Pass Campaign for 'Dota 2' called 'Siltbreaker: Act I' on the game's official site blog.

To get up and running with "Siltbreaker: Act I," an International Battle Pass is required. At $10 a seat, the pass is this season's ticket to various in-game rewards ahead of The International 7 annual tournament. It also unlocks items and campaigns, including the "Siltbreaker" series.

Once a pass is obtained, it can be leveled up using microtransactions or by earning points from challenges and achievements, according to Engadget.

"Siltbreaker: Act I" will take players on a quest with three others, and the right mix of heroes will be crucial to success in this campaign. The list of characters, however, is limited for this game mode. The first act will only feature Abbadon, Legion Commander, Sven, Tidehunter, Tiny, Drow, Shadow Fiend, Templar Assassin, Troll Warlord, Dazzle, Jakiro, Lina, Windranger, and Witch Doctor, according to IGN.

Heroes with ranged attacks will deal the most consistent damage and control without losing time due to having to maneuver around. Most effective line-ups will have mostly ranged heroes as a result, with the requisite melee tank to provide survivability added in. A group consisting of Abaddon, Drow Ranger, Witch Doctor, and Jakiro looks to be the most common team composition at this time.

New areas will have notes that will guide players and serve as warnings, while quests offer vital gold and experience. These should be completed in each area as much as possible.

The campaign is made more manageable with the right choice of items. Regen items like Enchanted Mangoes are worth the gold in the starting levels since enemies already drop plenty of gear. A Magic Wand, which gains a charge every time an enemy casts a spell, will be invaluable as a source of regeneration throughout the early segments.

Against minions and bosses, players should always be on the move as the deadliest attacks and traps can be dodged. They should use spells to clear out smaller enemies so that the team can comfortably focus on the boss with normal attacks. Unlike in the normal game, stuns or slows will not work very well against larger enemies and bosses. Therefore, players should plan accordingly.