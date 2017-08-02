'Dota 2' The International 2017 Grand Prize Crosses Eight-Digit Mark

The annual "Dota 2" eSports tournament dubbed The International has made history once again with its ever-growing prize pool which now amounts to over $23 million. The huge amount now ensures that the winning team will take home at least $10 million in prize money, a first in eSports history.

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Fans watch a multi-player video game competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington, August 8, 2015.

The International has come a long way since it was first held at Gamescom back in 2011. But even then, it was already making headlines in the world of eSports with its prizes.

TI1, as it's more commonly known, was the first eSports event to feature a $1 million-dollar grand prize. Such a prize was unheard of in eSports which was still considered to be nothing more than a pastime. This became the starting point where eSports went mainstream and gamers became athletes.

Fast forward to 2017 and The International has made millionaires out of gamers, who, just a decade before, were stigmatized for their passion. This was showcased in Valve's 2104 documentary "Free to Play," which followed three young gamers on their journey to the first ever "Dota 2" International.

This year's huge grand prize was made possible through an ingenious crowd funding model. By selling digital items to its player base, Valve increased the amount by contributing a portion of each sale to the overall prize pool.

A total of 18 teams will be competing for the grand prize and the coveted Aegis of Champions at Seattle's Key Arena next week. The 17,000-seat stadium has been the tournament's home for four years since it left Benaroya Hall in 2013.

Following this year's International, Valve also plans to sponsor 22 live events, 11 of which will be Majors featuring $1 million prizes. The plan is to overhaul the "Dota 2" tournament scene and make each tournament critical in the lead-up to The International.

The International 2017 Grand Finals will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12.