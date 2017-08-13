'Dota 2' Update: Two New Heroes Revealed for Dueling Fates

(Photo: YouTube/Valve Corporation) A screenshot of the new hero in "Dota 2."

Valve Corporation ended the fifth day of "Dota 2" International 2017 with a surprise for fans in the form of the announcement of two new heroes.

The new characters will be released as part of the Dueling Fates update. Details about the heroes are scarce at this time, but they were seen in action in a couple of teasers.

The first "Dota 2" hero appears to be a Puss in Boots-like character who showed no issues slicing through enemies who threaten the welfare of the forest.

The other appears to be some sort of fairy, already being referred to as Tinkerbell by "Dota 2" players. However, she is not in the slightest as sweet as the Disney fairy.

In fact, she attacks the other new hero with what appears to be a smaller — but by no means as deadly as her — fairy who does the dirty work for her.

(Photo: YouTube/Valve Corporation) A screenshot of the second hero coming to "Dota 2."

VG247 believes that this "Dota 2" hero will be able to attack at range. Other than that, there is not much to take away from the teasers.

However, information from datamined game files reveal that the fairy character is named Slyph while the other hero, despite the Puss in Boots resemblance, is apparently a pangolin if not an armadillo.

A release date for the "Dota 2" Dueling Fates update has not been revealed although it is expected to be the new focus of Valve now that International 2017 has wrapped up.

However, it is to be noted that Monkey King was also teased the same way last year as part of a new "Dota 2" update, which did not turn up until months later.

That being said, there might be a long wait ahead for the "Dota 2" Dueling Fates update. For now, fans should just keep their eyes peeled for more details that should arrive in the weeks to come.