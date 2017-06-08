'Downton Abbey' Movie Cast News, Updates: Filming Begins in September?; Actors Drop Hints About Production

Filming for the much-awaited "Downton Abbey" movie could be underway. Reports mentioned that studio executives have asked the cast and crew, including the accountants, to be ready for production by September.

Facebook/DowntonAbbey Some cast members from "Downton Abbey" expressed the movie production is happening and it's just a matter of when.

A source revealed that a budget has been prepared so that filming can start as scheduled. "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes apparently have a script ready, which most of the actors received and read.

Cast member Jeremy Swift, who played the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley's butler Spratt, confirmed the existence of the script during a chat show back in March. The one thing that the "Downton Abbey" cast and crew needed to work out, however, was their schedules. "It's just getting everybody in that same space and time," Swift said.

Phyllis Logan, who played Mrs. Hughes in the series, said the same thing about their scheduling. Speaking on "Good Morning Britain," Logan said the cast wants to get started with the filming the movie but rounding up everyone has been difficult, especially since some of them have started work on other shows and movies in Britain and in America.

Jim Carter, who played the butler Carson, said on a radio show that he was recently in Hollywood to discuss "Downton business." Carter, however, did not confirm whether this was business about the movie or a different project altogether.

One cast member who isn't too keen about getting back to work on "Downton Abbey" is Maggie Smith (Dowager Countess). The veteran actress said her life became chaotic after doing the show because before appearing on it, people ignored her. Now, when she's out in public to enjoy a stage play or visit galleries, people would acknowledge her.

"I'd be working around for a very long time before 'Downton Abbey' and nobody knew who the hell I was and now it's all has changed," Smith said. Watch the actress talk about being on the show in the video below.