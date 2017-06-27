'Downton Abbey' Movie Production Starts in 2018

A "Downton Abbey" film will begin production in 2018, NBCUniversal International Studio president Michael Edelstein shared.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at a red carpet event for "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" in Singapore, Edelstein admitted that a movie is in the works. In fact, the studio has been working on it for a while now. And like fans of the British historical period drama, the exec hopes to get the full cast of the TV series on board for the film.

"We are working on getting the script right, and then we've got to figure out how to get the [cast] together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year," Edelstein revealed.

The cast members of "Downton Abbey" who attended the said event have only been made aware of the upcoming film recently.

According to the exec, fans should expect to see "costumes, locations, and never-before-seen footage from the TV show." Sophie McShera who portrays assistant cook Daisy Mason and Laura Carmichael who portrays Lady Edith Crawley both said they have yet to receive the official news.

More importantly, both actresses appeared to be excited for the upcoming film. They will most likely reprise their roles for the movie.

With Edelstein's confirmation, it seems like the "Downton Abbey" actors are not the only ones excited about reprising their roles. Actress Lily Collins, daughter of Genesis frontman Phil Collins, recently told Radio Times that she wants to get involved with the much-awaited film, and she has even expressed such a desire to her agent.

Collins was born in Surrey, England. But when her father and American mother Jill Travelman divorced, she packed up and moved with her mother to sunny Los Angeles, U.S.A.

The "Love, Rosie" actress also admitted that she still feels English at heart.

The "Downton Abbey" TV show aired its final episode after six seasons on Dec. 25, 2015.