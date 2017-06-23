'Downton Abbey' Movie: Series Creator Julian Fellowes Working on Script; Original Cast Expected to Return

The Crawley family from "Downton Abbey" is making its way to the big screen. The Emmy-winning British series is getting the movie treatment, with production expected to begin in 2018.

Facebook/Downton Abbey "Downton Abbey" promotional image.

NBCUniversal International Studios president Michael Edelstein said that the film hopes to assemble all 20 original cast members from the hit television drama, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

"There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time," Edelstein revealed at the Singapore red carpet event for "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition." "We are working on getting the script right, and then we've got to figure out how to get the [cast] together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

According to Variety, Julian Fellowes, who wrote the TV series, will also return to work on the script for the "Downton Abbey" movie.

Cast members who were present at the event said they weren't aware that the show is going to be made into a movie. Sophie McShera, who played assistant cook Daisy Mason on the show, said they would all love to be part of the film.

Laura Carmichael, who portrayed Lady Edith Crawley, she is hopeful the plans to make a film will come to fruition.

"Downton Abbey" ended in 2015 after six seasons on air. The show was a massive hit throughout its run and was a critical darling. "Downton Abbey" went on to achieve a Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, along with other awards it has under its belt. It was recognized by the Guinness World Records as being the most critically acclaimed English-language TV series in 2011.

The show followed the lives of the Crawley family and their servants amidst historic events such as World War II and the sinking of the Titanic ship.