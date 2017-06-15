'Downton Abbey' Movie, 'The Gilded Age' Premiere, News and Updates: Julian Fellowes Dishes on Latest Projects

Julian Fellowes, the creator of "Downton Abbey," is still certain the movie will happen. The award-winning writer, however, is also working on a new time-period series called "The Gilded Age."

Fellowes talked about where he's at with these two projects in a chat with fans on The Guardian. The show creator said he's still waiting to get a "green light from the studio" about the "Downton Abbey" movie and its cast members are eager to start work.

Fellowes already wrote the script but he also said rounding up a huge group of actors, with their schedules and other work commitments, was one of the biggest problems. "But it's pretty likely the Downton movie will happen," he assured fans.

As for his upcoming series "The Gilded Age," Fellowes said the show will be set in New York around the end of the 19th century. He confirmed American novelist Edith Wharton and her family inspired him for the series. "These people decided to come and spend their fortunes in New York and they started to build palaces up Fifth Avenue," he said.

NBC will air "The Gilded Age," which was reportedly supposed to begin filming at the end of 2016. Fellowes, however, has been behind the scripts due to his other commitments, such as the musical "Wind of Willows." The network hasn't even started with casting for the show.

Earlier, rumors surfaced that some of the characters from "Downton Abbey" might be seen in "The Gilded Age." A younger mom, Violet Crawley (Dame Maggie Smith), could appear in the American setting along with her teenage son Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville). "Downton Abbey" viewers might recall that Robert married an American, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern).

Fellowes, however, said he needs to clear up his schedule first before he can fully move on to work on "The Gilden Age." Watch the writer talk about his shows in the video below.