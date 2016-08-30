'Downward Dog' Cancelled or Renewed: Allison Tolman Talks Season 2 Chances as Contract Nears Expiration

Since it premiered in May, ABC's "Downward Dog" received mostly praises from critics. The show's time on television, however, could soon be over as the network has yet to make a choice whether it's cancelled or renewed. The contracts for the cast will expire by the end of June.

"Downward Dog" launched to steady ratings as a summer TV fare and it has since amassed a loyal following both in viewership and on social media. Deadline reported that ABC is leaning towards a pickup, but there are some kinks to work out as the network is having problems with scheduling. ABC's comedy slate for the 2017-2018 TV season is already full.

Star Allison Tollman (Nan) acknowledged via Times Colonist that "Downward Dog" received great reviews but she doesn't want to assume that this means the show will be renewed. "The ratings have never been clear cut," she said. "Our concern was always finding an audience that would love the show, but people who have found us really love it."

"Downward Dog" centers on a single woman who is trying to put her personal and professional life in order. She has a dog, Martin, voiced by show creator Samm Hodges, who talks to the viewers and mirrors Nan's issues in life from his perspective.

Martin is played by a dog named Ned, who lived in a dog shelter for over a year before he was rescued. His trainer and owner, Nicole Handley, told the New York Post it's a big challenge for Ned to be on the set but he's learning new tricks at work.

"When we're on the set he takes visual and verbal cues from me," Handley said. "I have to be hiding behind a couch or behind a doorway. Ned's learning more and more commands with each episode."

"Downward Dog" also stars Lucas Neff (Jason), Barry Rothbart (Kevin) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Jenn). The show airs Tuesday nights on ABC and it will have its two-part season finale on June 27.