'Downward Dog' Episode 6: Nan Gets a Visit from Jenn as Martin Celebrates His 1st Year

"Downward Dog Episode" 6 will see Martin (Samm Hodges) celebrate his first year. But whatever plans he has will have to be cancelled when Jenn (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and her new puppy comes to visit Nan (Allison Tolman).

Facebook/DownwardDogABCPromotional image for 'Downward Dog'

Viewers last saw Nan having a nasty fight with her ex-boyfriend, Jason (Lucas Neff) after she scolded him for leaving Martin outside while she was in New York. Nan was obviously upset especially after finding out that Jason was busy playing video games while her beloved pooch was left outside.

"Jason, Martin could have died! You're such a child sometimes. It's unreal," she continued as Jason apologized. "I asked you to be a grown up for one day. One single day. I feel like such an idiot for thinking you could pull that off."

After the confrontation, Jason was visibly hurt by her words. After saying that she shouldn't have said those things to him, he left quietly saying he's not going to come back.

Jenn's visit in the next episode of "Downward Dog" is precisely due to this. Nan could be regretting the events of that night and is looking to Jenn for advice on how to apologize to her ex-boyfriend. Or she just wants an ear to air her disappointments and question why she fell in love with him in the first place.

In any case, the synopsis tells viewers that both women have a night out to forget about their relationship dramas. But how will this affect Martin? Well after what he's been through being out in the open and all, all the dog wants is a nice long nap in his birthday.

However with Jenn's new puppy in the scene, it's very unlikely that he will get some shut-eye. "Downward Dog" episode 6, titled "Old," airs this Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.