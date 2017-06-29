'Downward Dog' to Find New Home for Season 2

Fans of the comedy series "Downward Dog" are still hopefully waiting for news on its potential second season.

ABC has canceled its comedy series "Downward Dog."

Previously, it was announced that ABC had canceled the show. Series co-creators Samm Hodges and Michael Killen revealed the news on Twitter and said that the cancellation was due to financial problems. The network reportedly wanted to continue the series but due to the said complication, their hands were tied. Hodges and Killen have expressed their intention of finding a new home for "Downward Dog" but there has been no further update on this regard.

Meanwhile, star Allison Tolman (who played Nan) revealed their struggle in finding a specific audience who would take interest in the show. She also said she was thankful for those who found the adventures of Nan and her dog Martin entertaining. The series had followed the life of a single woman struggling to put her personal and professional life in order, and she did this with the help of her canine friend. Martin was voiced by Hodges.

"We'll know for sure by the end of the month, when our contracts are up. It's down to the wire. The reviews have been great, people overwhelmingly seem to like the show, but our assumption going in was that this was going to be a hard sell. Our concern was always finding an audience that would love the show, but people who have found us really love it. Have we found enough to continue? We were all hoping for an overwhelming sense one way or another — 'Oh, it's hugely successful,' or 'Oh, everyone hates it!' But the ratings have never been clear cut," Tolman said in an interview with Times Colonist.

According to Heavy, the series' rating in season 1 was not that good compared to ABC's successful offerings like "Grey's Anatomy." It averaged a modest .84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and reportedly got about 4.19 million viewers. Still, "Downward Dog's" performance was said to be not the worst among the roster.

The show ran for one season and consisted of eight episodes.