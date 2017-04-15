Dr David Dao vs. United Airlines Lawsuit: How Much Will Dr Dao Sue United Airlines For?

(Photo: Reuters) A video screengrab shows passenger David Dao being dragged off a United Airlines flight at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

United Airlines is currently on the receiving end of some tough criticism from all over the globe after what flight personnel did to Dr. David Dao last week, and it seems like things are about to get worse for the airline.

Last Sunday, a video showing Dao bloodied and being dragged off from his seat in a United Airlines flight surfaced on the internet. The airline overbooked and he was pulled off from his flight to make room for one of the four employees of the airline.

At first the airline offered Dao $800 for him to give up his seat. Even so, he refused to leave his seat as he needs to get to Kentucky to take care of his patients the next day.

However, the airline did not pay attention to what the 69-year-old doctor said. The airline then called the aviation police officers and they removed him from the plane.

Moreover, reports note that he even hit his head on his chair's armrest, which made him unconscious. Additionally, the incident caused him to break his nose. He might even undergo surgery as he had sinus problems after what happened, according to New York Times.

In a conference held by Dao's camp, according to TMZ, his lawyer said that in spite of everything the incident had caused, they are not ready yet to file a lawsuit against the airline.

But Hollywood Life suggests that if Dao decides to push through with the lawsuit, he could get millions. The publication consulted lawyers specializing in such cases and they reiterated that it is wrong for the airline to kick Dao off the flight.

The exact numbers were not mentioned but one of the lawyers, Yiber Albert Dauti, said that there is a possibility that Dao will win the lawsuit. They also said that although there are legal waivers on the tickets that could clear the case on Dao's removal from the flight, the fact that the personnel used physical force to manhandle the doctor is a completely different case.