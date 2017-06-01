Dragging Your Children to Church

If you allow your children to stop going to church because they dislike it but insist they go to math class because it is good for them, those are "atheistic" priorities, according to Russell Moore.

In his latest Signposts podcast, the president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission for the Southern Baptist Convention noted that he is often asked by parents whether or not they should make their children attend church, particularly if they do not enjoy going.

A mother recently told him of her child's dislike of church, and wondered if changing churches might be a way to resolve this.

