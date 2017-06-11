'Dragon Ball Fighters' Release Date: New Game Announced for 2018

Fans of the ever-growing "Dragon Ball" series will be happy to know that there is another game based on the franchise that Bandai Namco Entertainment is preparing to release.

(Photo: Toei Animation)A new game based on the "Dragon Ball" franchise is coming next year.

Titled "Dragon Ball Fighters," the upcoming title features a three-versus-three team battle system that would allow players to assemble a team of fighters, whose compatibility with each other they can test in the same feature.

According to the press release, which appears to have been revealed prematurely as it was dated June 12, "Dragon Ball Fighters" will feature the same "ultra high-speed battles" and "flashy special moves" that the "Dragon Ball" series is known for, as translated by Gematsu.

Those who enjoyed "Dragon Ball Z: Extreme Butoden" have an extra reason to be excited since it is Arc System Works, the developer of the Nintendo 3DS fighter, who was tapped for the game.

What sets the title apart from previous video games based on the hit franchise is the visual design. "Dragon Ball Fighters" will feature 2.5D style graphics.

Game producer Tomoko Hiroki says that this is to be able to do more than what 3D or 2D could offer including a broader range while keeping an anime-style expression including instant camera angle changes and an overall unique production.

No characters have been confirmed yet for "Dragon Ball Fighters," but the promotional images for it reveal that fan-favorites will be part of the roster. This, of course, means Goku and Vegeta will be part of the action as well as Trunks, Buu, Cell and Frieza.

More information about the ensemble and for the game overall should be revealed in the months to come. What fans can be sure of is that it is targeted for release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2018.

The official website for "Dragon Ball Fighters" is expected to be up and running on Monday, June 12, where additional details would be revealed.